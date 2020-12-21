Eunice Hunter Browning, 86, of New Bern, went home to be with her Lord Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. She has family in Carteret County.
Due to current health guidelines, her graveside service will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her sons, Dewitt T. Browning III and Ray Browning and wife Kelly; daughters, Kathy Swanzey and Kelly Bloomberg; seven grandchildren; two brothers; two sisters; and seven great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Dewitt T. Browning II.
Cotten Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Eunice Hunter Browning.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.