Carol Elaine Hartsoe, 68, of Hubert, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Carteret Healthcare. She was born March 3, 1954, in Onslow County, NC, to the late Kenneth and Carolyn Emmons.
A Celebration of Life service was held Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 2:00pm at Queens Creek United Methodist Church with Rev. Gary Gandy officiating. The family receivee friends one hour prior to the service at the church. She will be buried at a private family graveside service.
Carol loved children and spent her career as a teacher’s assistant and as a writer of children’s books. She loved to write and shared her talents with the Tideland News and her family, but her favorite job was being a Nana to Kaylee and Maddie, whom she loved very much.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Joe Hartsoe of the home; daughters, Gina Boyer (Scott) and JoAnn Seely (Mikel) both of Hubert; granddaughters, Kaylee and Madison; sisters, Anna Schipper (Carl), Kathy Hartsfield (Chester), and Sue Taylor all of Hubert; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
