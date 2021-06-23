Carol Louise West Wocher, 80, of Emerald Isle, died Monday, June 21, 2021, at her home.
Her service is at 11:30 a.m. Friday at St. Mildred Catholic Church in Swansboro.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Wocher; daughter, Anita Helmsof Cramerton; son, Frank Wocher of Elm City; grandchildren; and sisters and brothers, Beverley Weese, Betty Brown, John West and Bill West.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Frankie Jo Apple; and brother, Art West.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to www.jonesfh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.