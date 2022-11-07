Edward Allen Smith, 55, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at his home.
His funeral service will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, November 9th, at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday, November 8th, at Munden Funeral Home.
Edward, known to all as Allen, was born on June 19, 1967, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late Edward Smith and Edith Kay Taylor. Gifted with the ability to fix just about anything, he was always busy working on various projects and happily repairing items. This skill was evident through his work at Carteret Community College where he worked as a Maintenance Technician and was a Certified Equipment Repair Technician.
Nothing was more enjoyable for Allen than a long, peaceful ride on his motorcycle, the freedom, open road and great sights were perfect after a long day. With a smile that would brighten your darkest day, Allen loved to joke and was known to be quite a character. His laughter and constant care for others were amazing traits that will be missed by all.
He is survived by his companion, Christopher Anthony Clements; brothers, John Johnston and wife Brandina of Beaufort, Christopher Ipock of Clarkesville, GA and David Ipock and wife Donna of Owingsville, KY; a host of nieces and nephews; and fur babies, Stella and Gizmo.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Carteret Community College Foundation, 108 College Circle, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
