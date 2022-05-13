Saundra Ann Willis Gillikin, “Saun Saun”, 79, of Harkers Island, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at home.
Saundra was a lifelong member of The Harkers Island United Methodist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and wife. She will always be remembered as a devoted Christian woman that took care of her family, friends, church, and community.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at The Harkers Island United Methodist Church with Pastor Lee Roy Pittard III officiating. Burial will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the church.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jimmy Gillikin of Harkers Island; son, Kerry Gillikin of Beaufort; son, Kane Gillikin of Otway; son, Chris Gillikin and wife, Mariah of Harkers Island; three grandchildren: JoAnna Gillikin, Kenan Gillikin, Kenly Gillikin; and brother, Jerry Willis of Davis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Iris Willis, and brother, David Willis.
The family would like to thank the many caregivers for their love and time they devoted caring for Saundra.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.