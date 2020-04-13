Sharon Lee Cotton McCorkle, 77, of Hubert, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
She was born Feb. 8, 1943, in Elwood, Ind., the only child of Paul E. and Melba Percly Cotton.
She is survived by husband, Kenneth James McCorkle of the home; son, P.J. McCorkle of the home; daughter, June Ann Williford of Dunn; and grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
