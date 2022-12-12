Lonnie P. Henderson, 93, of Wildwood, passed away December 10, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
Lonnie was born on February 26, 1929, at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, to the late John and Deloris Smith Henderson. A proud veteran of the United States Army, he bravely served during the Korean War. Being a pilot was one of his greatest joys, he loved flying and being in the open skies.
Blessed with 71 wonderful years of marriage, he united with his sweetheart, Elma, on March 19, 1951. Lonnie and Elma created beautiful memories for each other and their family whom he loved dearly.
Actively involved in his community, Lonnie was the founder of the Wildwood Fire and Rescue Department where he served as a volunteer fireman. Lonnie was also a faithful member of Wildwood Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his adoring wife, Elma Henderson; daughters, Renee Henderson and life partner Gary Smith, LaVonne Jones and husband Johnny, all of Wildwood; and grandson, Jonathan Byron-Paul Jones and wife Emily.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Lila Mae Barrett, Doris Rae Sharp and brothers, J.B. Henderson, Vernon Henderson.
The family will celebrate his life privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Department of Veteran Services, 965 Roberts Dr., Gastonia, NC 28054.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.