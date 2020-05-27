Gillie “Idell” Conway, 89, of Newport, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at the Croatan Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Newport.
Her funeral service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Maranatha Pentecostal Church in Beaufort, officiated by the Rev. Jacob Snider and the Rev. Matthew Smith. Interment will follow at Oceanview Cemetery in Beaufort. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Upon entering, guests will be asked health questions and their temperatures will be taken. Help us honor the Conway family while practicing safe measures.
For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through Munden Funeral Home’s website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Idell attended Maranatha Pentecostal Holiness Church in Beaufort. She was a lifetime member of the Auxiliary of the Cedar Point, VFW Post, 9960. She also served as a past officer of the auxiliary. She will be remembered fondly by those in our community who knew her from her sales stand at the foot of the old Beaufort bridge, where she sold oysters and clams.
She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Bibbens of Beaufort, Rosa C. Smallwood and husband Nelson “Hound-dog” of Newport, Virginia G. Domina and husband Leonard Sr. of Sparta, Mich., and Angela C. Hunter and husband Jeffery A. of Joliet, Ill.; sons, Roscoe D. Conway Sr. and wife Polly of Abbeville, La., Oran R. Conway of Newport, Robert E. Conway and wife Pat of Linesville, Pa., and Larry R. Conway Sr. of Abbeville, La.; brother, Martin T. Lewis Jr. of Spring Lake; step-sister, Glenda Langley of Dunn; special friend, Teddy Barnes of Beaufort; 19 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe M. Conway; mother, Lattie Mae Smith Barefoot; father, Jethro D. Barefoot; stepmother, Ellen Barefoot; stepfather, Martin Thomas Lewis Sr.; sister, Jean Freeman; granddaughter, Christina D. Kent; and great-great-grandson, Benjamin Conway.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety measure guidelines will be applied to the visitation as to the funeral service.
Family and friends are welcome to visit at the home of Rosa Smallwood at 102 Creek Line Drive in Newport.
Flowers are welcome, or memorials may be made to Croatan Ridge Nursing Home, 210 Foxhall Road, Newport, NC 28570, or the VFW Post 9960, 246 VFW Road, Swansboro, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.