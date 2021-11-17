Connie Willis Hall, 86, of Morehead City, passed away Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Carteret Health Care.
Her funeral service is at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Richard Patterson and Rev. Donald Thomas. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the funeral home website for 90 days.
Connie or “Momma” or “Mimmie” as she was affectionately known, was born March 19, 1935, to the late Canfield and Flora Willis.
As a dedicated Christian woman, she always spoke of her love for her Savior Jesus Christ. She was a faithful member of the Franklin Memorial Methodist Church in Morehead City. Before her declining health, she sang in the choir. She loved her church family, walking in God’s grace and guidance she was always a friendly face and a loving person.
She was an outstanding wife, loving mother to her children and a wonderful Mimmie to her grandchildren, which she loved with all her heart.
She is survived by her daughter, Bernice Davis of Beaufort; son, Bernie Hall III and wife Evelyn of Newport; grandchildren, Tammy Norman and husband Roger of Beaufort, Connie Hall of Morehead City, Deana Grote and husband Rob of Cedar Point, Heather Hall of Morehead City, and Bernard Hall and Mary of Beaufort; great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Meagan, Ayden, Courtney, Caroline, Hannah, Sarah, Emmarie, Layton, Noah, Sarah, Allison, Olivia and Lauren. She loved each one in her own “special way.”
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard C. Hall; son-in-law, William Davis; brother, Norwood C. Willis; sister-in-law, Melba Willis; and her dog, Honey Baby.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome and charitable gifts may be made to Crystal Bluff Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 4010 Bridges St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
The family would like to especially thank Dr. Khan at Carteret Health Care, 3rd Floor PCU Nurses and the staff at Crystal Bluffs.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
