Bobby Edward Howard, 55, of Morehead City, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital in Rocky Mount.

The family had a private viewing.

He is survived by his children, Lawrence Willian Downes III of Missouri and Elisa Downes of Newport; brother, James Matthew Howard Jr. of Kinston; and sisters, Linda Freeman of Hubert, Deborah Becton of Havelock and Kim Gaskill Chensue, Morehead City.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary Inc.

