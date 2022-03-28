Brenda Smith Jones, 79, of Crab Point, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life will be set at a later date. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home.
Brenda was born on January 20, 1943, in Morehead City, to the late Henry Dudley Smith and Hazel “Nita” Kittrell Smith. She enjoyed her life to the fullest and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Gene Curtis Jones, Sr. of the home; daughters, Melodie Jones Adams and husband Sam of Morehead City, Memorie Layne Wadsworth and husband Albert of Manalapan, Fl., Meredith Jones Emerson and husband Todd of Atlanta, GA.; son, Gene Curtis “Curt” Jones Jr. and wife Stephanie of Pikeville, NC; grandchildren, Austin Curtis Jones and Ansley Rae Emerson; and brother, Henry “Buddy” Douglas Smith of Crab Point.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Rupert Earl Smith of Crab Point.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
