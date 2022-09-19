Monroe Johnson, Morehead City
Monroe Johnson, 81, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Beaufort at his sister’s home. Monroe was a member of Glad Tidings Church of Morehead City. He also was the owner and operator of Monroe Johnson Construction.
Robin Huling, Morehead City
Robin C. Huling, 67, of Morehead City, passed away at Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehab on Saturday, September 17, 2022. He worked as an Engineering Technician for 10 years at Cherry Point and later 20 years later finished his career at Camp Lejeune.
Kayla Davis, Beaufort
Kayla Davis, 30, of Beaufort, NC passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
WILLIAM KEITH MOORE SR., Harkers Island
Keith Moore Sr., 83, of Harker’s Island, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 21st at Harker’s Island United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Lee Pittard. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery with military honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.