Eleanor Workman passed away Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Morehead City, NC.
Born in Arkansas on July 9, 1933, Ellie grew up in San Diego, CA where she worked as a carhop and in 1952 graduated from San Diego High School. After marrying the love of her life, Bob, she moved to Raleigh, NC, where she worked at Fairlanes Bowling Alley, became a ham radio operator, raised three sons, and was awarded the prestigious Order of the Long Leaf Pine.
She moved to Atlantic Beach, NC in 1982 and became an entrepreneur, when she opened a clothing store called “Ellie’s Fashions” and later a seamstress business before moving to Brandywine Bay in Morehead City, NC.
Ellie loved golf and expressed her artistry in her sewing and craftwork.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert "Bob" Workman, three sons and their wives, Dennis (Juliana), Kenneth (Kris) and Gary (Lisa) and four grandchildren, Charlene, Sarah, Steven and Rebecca; as well as two brothers, Gwin and Steve Piland.
She was preceded in death by her parents Bernard and Genevieve Gregory Piland and brother Fontaine Piland.
She will be buried, 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at the Willow Dale Cemetery in Goldsboro, NC.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
