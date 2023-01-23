Walter Perry House, 77, of Beaufort, NC, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Wilmington, NC, surrounded by his family.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport, NC.
Walter was born on August 5, 1945, to Ernest and Evelyn House. After graduating from Beaufort High School, he attended business school in Richmond, VA. This was the time of the Vietnam War, so he decided to serve his country by enlisting in the United State Air Force. While stationed in Japan he began taking more college courses. Upon release from the military, he entered East Carolina University and completed a business degree.
Walter loved his family, and he loved the Lord. He was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He and his wife enjoyed traveling in their RV and playing golf with friends. He was also a lifelong member of the Masonic Lodge.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, and a brother.
He is survived by his wife, Ann House, two children, Stephanie Clement and husband Jay, Patrick House and wife Collette, two stepchildren, Benji Horton and wife Laura, and Vick Horton and wife Kylie. He had seven grandchildren: Jack and Grant Clement, Landon House, Isis and Trae Horton, and Kristen and Vick Horton.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse, Salvation Army or Disabled Veterans of America.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
