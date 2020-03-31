Francis Barrett Davis Sr., 92, of Morehead City, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
A private funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, the family invites friends to view the webcasting of the service at Munden Funeral Home’s website.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Online condolences may be made at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
