ZILPHIA ANN GASKILL, Atlantic Beach
Zilphia Ann Gaskill, 67, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Zilphia was born on May 31, 1955, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late Andrew and Leura Guthrie. She is survived by her son, Joseph Guthrie, and brothers, Douglas Guthrie, Henry Guthrie and Bobby Guthrie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 1 sister and 3 brothers.
