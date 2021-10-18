Paula Goitz Hemenway, 70, of Havelock, lost her battle with pancreatic cancer Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Cypress Pointe Rehabilitation Center in Wilmington.
Her burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Paula was born and raised in Albany, NY on January 5, 1951. She graduated from Cardinal McCloskey High School and continued her education at Memorial Hospital School of Nursing where she graduated as a Registered Nurse.
Paula married Ron Hemenway in 1971 and built a life surrounded by great friends and family, in Colonie, NY. In 1993, following Ron’s retirement from the NY Army National Guard, they moved to Newport, NC and finally Havelock, NC and created a new circle of friends and family there as well. Paula was a devout member of Annunciation Catholic Church for many years. She loved her pets and spent much of her time adopting and caring for them, as well as spoiling her grandchildren, and crafting at home.
She is survived by many loving family members: her daughter, Bridget Hemenway Floyd and husband Justin of Wilmington, NC; son, Michael Hemenway and wife Esther Zita of Atizapan de Zaragoza, EDO MEX; sisters, Dorothy DeRuscio and husband Michael of Ballston Lake, NY and Rosemarie Fusco of Baytown, TX; and grandchildren, Joslyn and Jane Floyd of Wilmington, NC.
Paula was preceded in death by her loving husband, SGM Ronald “Ron” Hemenway; parents, Michael and Lucy Goitz; father-in-law, Robert Hemenway; and brother-in-law, Ralph Fusco.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations in Havelock, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
