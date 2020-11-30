Gary Van Meadows, 58, of Stella, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Duke University Hospital in Durham.
His funeral service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Swansboro with the Rev. Jim Stephens officiating. Burial will follow at the Trott family cemetery in Stella.
He was an avid fisherman, and he loved being on the waters of the East Coast.
Mr. Meadows is survived by his two daughters; Roxanne Meadows of Stella and Kelsey Meadows of Hubert; son, Grant Meadows of Norfolk, Va.; two sisters, Linda Ames and husband Billy of Stella and Pamela Smith and husband Rick of Jacksonville; brother, Barry Meadows of Stella; and granddaughter, Zailah Meadows.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro. Electronic condolences may be left at www.jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
