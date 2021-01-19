Audrey G. Stanley, 74, of Newport, formerly of Bristol, Va., died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at her home.
There will be no service.
She is survived by her son, Brian Sams of Newport; sister, Leah Fosburg of Bristol, Va.; brothers, James Worley of Bristol, Va., and Tim Worley of Chilhowie, Va.; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Eddie Worley.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
