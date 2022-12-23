Diana Fulcher Wright Taylor, 72, of Harkers Island, formerly of Atlantic, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Diana was known for providing home health care for the elderly in her community. She also loved local Atlantic history and genealogy.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Atlantic United Methodist Church with Pastor Lee Pittard officiating. Burial will follow at Over the Brook Cemetery in Atlantic. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 on Friday at the church.
She is survived by her husband, Billy Taylor of Harkers Island; son, James Selby Wright and wife, Mia of Atlantic; daughter, Natalie Feck and husband Shane of Bell Buckle, TN; stepson, Benji Taylor and wife, Stacey of Harkers Island; three grandchildren, William Feck of Nashville, TN; Selby Wright and wife, Madison of Atlantic; Nick Feck and fiancé, Macy of Shelbyville, TN; brother, Michael Fulcher of Atlantic; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 21 years, William Wright; parents, Selby and Alma Fulcher.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to: Susan Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, or the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
