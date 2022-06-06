William Simmons, Beaufort
WIlliam Thomas Simmons, 82, of Beaufort passed away Sunday June 5, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
CYNTHIA TERRELL ALLEN, Carolina Beach
Cynthia “Cindy” Terrell Allen, 71, of Carolina Beach, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center in Wilmington. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 9th, at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport, officiated by Rev. John B. Thompson, Jr.
LOIS "TOOTSIE" CANNON, Beaufort
Lois “Tootsie” Cannon, 81, of Beaufort, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her graveside service will be held at 11a.m., Saturday, June 11, at Tuttles Grove Cemetery in Beaufort. The family will receive friends following the service.
