Helena Marie Holod, 76, of Newport, passed away Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at her home.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Helena was born on January 2, 1945, in New York City, New York, to the late Walter and Ida Pavelchek.
Helena worked as a Psychiatric Assistant with the State of New York Prison System as well as being self employed as a massage therapist which she enjoyed doing for 25 years. Her desire to help others led her to become a Spiritual Guidance Instructor where she taught others what is accurate and specific to know, learn and understand on a spiritual level to contribute to their soul agreement and purpose. With a great love for all animals, Helena was a proud member of the ASPCA, Wildlife. Helena will be cherished as a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter, Cara Montford and husband Darvene of Newport; stepdaughter, Nancy Holod of New York; stepson, Richard Holod Jr. and wife Susan of New York; 7 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband in December of 2020, Richard Holod Jr.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 930-B Wellness Dr., Greenville NC 27834.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
