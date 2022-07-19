Sharon Roosevelt “Duck” Rogers 91, of New Bern, died Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Croatan Ridge in Newport.
The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday July 23, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home with Pastor William Ellison officiating. The interment will be in Oceanview Cemetery in Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 12-1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
