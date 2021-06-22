William “Bill” Yost, 72, of Havelock, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at home.
At his request, there will be no services at this time.
He is survived by his wife, Tiandra Yost; daughter, Jaclyn Yost; and sister, Pam Presley, as well as several extended family members and special friends.
Noe-Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
