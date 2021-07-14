Jean Gregg Ferguson, 102, of Beaufort, peacefully passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Morehead City. Her funeral service and visitation have been postponed until further notice.
A memorial service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church of Beaufort.
Jean Ferguson was born in Oak Park, Illinois and was the daughter of Dr. Victor Hugo Gregg and Mrs. Elsie Hotchkiss Gregg. She was a graduate of Denison University where she met and later married A. Finley Ferguson. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology in 1939 and was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority. Jean lived in Roanoke Rapids, NC from 1949 to 1987, where she was a supervisor at the Halifax County Department of Social Services, and where she and Finley raised their three children. In 1988, Jean and Finley moved to Beaufort, NC where she volunteered with the Beaufort Historical Association, the Carteret County Historical Society, and the library at West Carteret High School. She was a life-time member of the Beaufort Woman’s Club and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Beaufort.
She is survived by her sister, Doris Gregg Smith in Bellingham, WA; her son, Timothy Gregg (Sara) Ferguson in Wilder, Vermont; and her two daughters, Nancy (Tom Orum) Ferguson in Tucson, AZ and Pennylloyd (John) Baldridge in Beaufort. Also, she is survived by grandchildren, Finley (Dori) Lloyd, Karen (Drew Steen) Lloyd, Charley Ferguson, and Peter Ferguson; and 4 great grandchildren.
Jean is predeceased by her parents; her brother, Donald Gregg; and her husband, Finley Ferguson.
Jean lived at Snug Harbor in Sea Level for two years and then moved to Crystal Bluffs. The loving care that she received at both places was exceptional and the family expresses heartfelt gratitude to all the caregivers and medical people.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial gifts be given in Jean’s memory to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 214 Ann Street, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
