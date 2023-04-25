Johnnie Edgar Rich, 92, of Emerald Isle, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Marian (Meeks) Rich, and is survived by his daughter, Judy Rich Harris and her husband Steve, son, Johnnie E. Rich Jr. and his wife Glenda, daughter, Karen Rich Horn and her husband Delbert, son, Matthew Sumner Rich and his wife Tamela, and daughter, Melissa Rich House and her husband David. He is also survived by grandchildren, Patrick Bannister, Katie Hoffman, Carter Rich, Tristan Rich, Stephanie Lishka, Aly Rich Pruitt, Spencer Rich Cox, Andrew House, Sean House and Danielle House; great granddaughters, Wren Bannister and Craygen Lishka, and his aunt, Jane Bulluck, nieces, nephews, and many friends including Becky Brown of Atlantic Beach, Geri Smith of Kill Devil Hills, and Bonna Meadows of Williamston.
He was a graduate of Rocky Mount, NC schools, and later graduated from East Carolina College, and was a veteran of the U.S. Naval Reserve. He received his master’s degree from the College of William and Mary. Johnnie retired from Richmond City Schools where he was last employed as a principal of Richmond Technical Center. He was a lifetime member of VICA.
An avid sportsman, he loved hunting and fishing.
His remains rest at Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, 2112 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557, where the family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., on Thursday, April 27, 2023. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023, at St. Egberts Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Egbert Catholic, 1706 Evans St., Morehead City, NC 28557 or the American Cancer Society, 930-B Wellness Dr., Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.