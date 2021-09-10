Jacqueline Ayers Wilson, 55, of Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at Carteret Health Care.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept.14, 2021 at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort with Pastor John Tootle officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 12:00 to 1:00 pm at the church.
Jacqueline was born on December 25, 1965 in Carteret County. She found joy in sewing, cooking, entertaining, and helping others whenever she could. In her free time, Jacqueline enjoyed carpentry and travelling. She was a devoted member of New Creation Worship Center in Havelock. Jacqueline will be remembered most for her love of her family and her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Wilson; three children, Joshua Barefoot, Jeremy Wilson, and Stephanie Wilson; sisters, Linda Darlene Jones and Wanda Sue Jones; brothers, David Jones and wife Nancy and Kenneth Ray Ayers and wife Vicky; one granddaughter, Emilia Barefoot; Uncle Roland and Aunt Ruth Collier; and numerous nieces, nephews, and lifelong treasured friends.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Carteret Health Care for their attentive care and support.
Jacqueline was preceded in death by her parents, Jack Gonsoulin and Delma Grey Ayers.
Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort.
