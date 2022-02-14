Joan D. Ressler, 84, of Cape Carteret, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
A gathering of family and friends will take place from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., Friday, Feb. 18th, at Munden Funeral Home.
Joan was born on June 7, 1937, to the late Edward and Josephine Kuszony. She was born in Newark, New Jersey and grew up just north of there in Belleville, New Jersey.
In 1956, she married the love of her life, Frank Joseph Ressler Jr., and they had 40 wonderful years together. After his passing, she moved to Carteret County, NC where she has enjoyed the Crystal Coast for the past 21 years. She used her gift of knitting to bless others and was active in the Mat Ministry and Flying Fingers Group at First Baptist Church of Swansboro. Joan was a devote Catholic woman and was a member of St. Mildred’s Catholic Church in Swansboro.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra Bauer and husband Stephen of Newport; sons, Thomas Ressler of Cape Carteret and David Ressler of Newport; brother, Richard Kuszony and wife Elaine of Pompton Lakes, NJ; grandchildren, Alexa MacIver (Kenneth) of New Hampshire, Heather Torres (Steve) of Maryland, and Matthew Ressler of New York; and great grandchildren, Maxton, Alina, Archie and Rory.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
