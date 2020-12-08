Paul Rader James, 90, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at his home.
His memorial service with military honors is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Mr. James was born Sept. 28, 1930, in Winston-Salem to the late Clyde and Lola James. Following high school, he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. The National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal and United Nations Service Medal were among the medals he humbly received.
Following the military, he married the love of his life, Jane Sloop James. They had 65 amazing years together, and their love for one another never faded. Calvary Baptist Church was a source of strength and hope as he lived out his Christian faith.
Mr. James retired from the U.S. Postal Service as a postal technician after 33 years of dedicated employment. He enjoyed a good round of golf and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Vicki Carroll and Susan Goodson and husband Andy, all of Morehead City; grandsons, Richie Cuningham and wife Christina, Drew Goodson and Adam Goodson; and great-grandsons, Baker and Sykes Cuningham.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety guidelines will apply.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in memory of Mr. Paul James to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.