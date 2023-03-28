Delila Cowell Rhue, 92, of Pamlico County, Delila went to be with her Lord and first love, Lonnie, on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
She loved going to church, her family, and friends. She loved to cook, sew, and do needlework crafts and was always giving away everything she made. She never met a person she didn’t hug when she met them and hug them when she left them. Delila lived her life by two rules, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” and “If you can’t say anything good about someone don’t say anything at all.”
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Carteret Memorial Gardens in Beaufort with Jay Noe officiating.
She is survived by her son, Daniel Rhue and wife, Rose Marie of Beaufort; grandchildren, Danielle Sanunders and husband, Billy of Port Orange, FL; Jeff Taylor and wife, Cindy of Farmville; Jerry Taylor and wife, Misty of Smithfield; six great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Lonnie Rhue and Jesse “Tinker” Morton; her parents, Amos and Sina Cowell; son, Carl Rhue; daughter, Louise Pittman; Delila is the last of seven siblings.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.