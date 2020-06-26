Gherman “Captain Buck” Holland Guthrie, 83, of Salter Path, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His funeral service is at 2 p.m. Friday at Salter Path United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Donald Thomas. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Upon entering, guests will be asked health questions, their temperatures will be taken and protective masks will be required. Help us honor the Guthrie family while practicing safe measures.
Mr. Gherman was well known by many in the community for his trawler, the Captain Buck, which he built in his back yard. He spent more than 50 years doing what he loved, shrimping, on the coast of North Carolina and his favorite spot in McClellanville, S.C. Over the years, he and his sons, along with his grandsons, brother Vernon and nephews, loved spending time together fishing in McClellanville.
When he wasn’t on the water, he loved sitting in his rocking chair on his front porch, which looked out onto Bogue Sound. Salt life was certainly his way of living. He loved his family, and his grandchildren were a joy to his heart. He always enjoyed watching them play ball.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Sue Willis Guthrie; daughters, Kelly Guthrie of Salter Path and Karen Guthrie Husted of Morehead City; sons, Mike Guthrie and wife Cheryl of Salter Path, Randy Guthrie and wife Sharon Kay of Salter Path and William Paul Guthrie and wife Debra of Tarboro; brothers, Vernon Guthrie and Delmas “Till” Guthrie, both of Salter Path; grandchildren, Jeremy Guthrie and wife Trista, Paige Husted, Christopher Husted and companion Jessica Bonham, Brennen Guthrie and companion Taylor Davis, Kalee Beganovic and husband Senadin, Christie Sullivan and husband Kevin, Kimberly Long and husband Chris and Bethany Sykes and husband Greg; 14 great-grandchildren; and fishy buddy, Captain JP.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Rita Guthrie; brothers, Buck Guthrie and Ottis Guthrie; nephew, Eric Guthrie; and close friend, Captain “Froggy” Robertson.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
