Larry “Kemp” Styron, 88, of Harkers Island, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 25, 2020, at home while surrounded by his family.
His private family graveside service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Vergie Mae Cemetery with Anthony Nelson and Pastor Dell Murphy officiating. Due to COVID-19, the family appreciates your understanding for a private service.
Kemp was employed with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for 31 years. His love for the ocean carried him through the many years of being away from home until his retirement in 1986. He then returned fulltime to Harkers Island, or “paradise” as he called it, and again enjoyed the waters surrounding the island. Saturday, he gained his wings and entered his eternal paradise of heaven. He was loved by his family dearly.
Kemp is survived by his wife of 69 years, Dawn Styron of the home; daughters, Jennifer Styron and her husband Mike of Gloucester and Michelle Tosto and her husband Keith of South River; son, Larry Wayne Styron and his wife Nancy of Beaufort; grandsons, Kelly Styron and his fiancée Brittany Mossman and Kemp Styron and his wife Katie; granddaughter, Brittany Piner; great-grandchildren, Finn, Lundy, Emma Kate and Jacey; brothers, Grayden Styron and his wife Nettie Lou of Harkers Island and Bill Styron of Beaufort; sister, Anna Meador of Morehead City; niece, Emily Styron of Harkers Island; and nephew, Brett Styron of Gloucester.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ashton Styron and Hazel Guthrie Styron; in-laws, Roosevelt and Gladys Davis; and granddaughter, Amanda Joell Hamilton.
The family would like to extend much gratitude to Robin, Tricia, Alyssa,and Carol of Carteret Home Health and Hospice for their compassion during these difficult days.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Harkers Island Pentecostal Church, 803 Island Road, Harkers Island, NC 28531, or Carteret Home Health and Hospice, P.O. Drawer 1619, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.