Myron Warren Buckhalter, 69, of Jacksonville, died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at the Premier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jacksonville.
His funeral service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday at First Free Will Baptist Church Jacksonville with the Rev. Larry Haggard officiating. Burial will follow at Onslow Memorial Park.
He is survived by wife of 50 years, Paula Buckhalter of the home; daughter, Karen Renee Buckhalter Weideman of Newport; son, Christopher Scott Buckhalter of Raleigh; grandchildren; sisters, Joann Nanes of Monroe, Ga., Joyce Dianne Clouse of Jacksonville and Kimberly Polasik of Eatonton, Ga.; brother, James Carl Buckhalter of Albany, Ga.; and stepfather, Casimir Joseph Polasik of Waverly Hall, Ga.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Warren Buckhalter and Geneva Jeanette Nobles Polasik.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International or to First Free Will Baptist Church, 919 Gum Branch Road, Jacksonville, NC 28540.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Jacksonville. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
