ANNE BOBBITT MURPHY, Morehead City
Anne Bobbitt Murphy, 94, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements to be announced. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
VINCENT JOSEPH MCCARVILL JR., Newport
Vincent Joseph McCarvill Jr., 65, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
JACK STRAND KREMAN, Smyrna
Jack Strand Kreman, 73, of Smyrna, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 3rd at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Paul Gillikin. Interment will follow at Coastal Carolina Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
DEBORAH CLOUD, Newport
Deborah Cloud, 65, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
