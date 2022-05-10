Dennis Mathers, 63, of Newport, passed away, Friday, May 6, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center.
He was born on April 10, 1959, in Savannah, Georgia, to the late William and Juanita Mathers. Dennis faithfully served in the U.S. Army. He also worked as a logger for many years. Dennis dedicated his life to being a loving father.
He is survived by his spouse, Rebekah Albee of Newport; daughter, Eve Mathers of Redford, Michigan; son, William Mathers, of the home; cousin, Vanessa McGraw of Newport; niece, Rachel Morris of Mill Creek; and best friend, Cliff Sanford.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
