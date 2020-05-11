Barbara Alexander Gagnon Kostek, 90, of Morehead City, passed away and went home to the Lord Thursday, May 7, 2020, after a very brief battle with cancer.
The family held a private memorial service Sunday. However, a livestream of the service will be available on the funeral home’s Facebook page at facebook.com/BrooksFuneralHomeAndCrematory/.
Barbara was born Jan. 21, 1930, to Raymond and Bernice Alexander in Milford, Mass. Shortly thereafter, the family moved to Hartford, Conn. After graduating from Wethersfield High School in 1947, she went on to study business at LaSalle Junior College and graduated with an associate’s degree in business. After graduation, she landed her first job at The State National Bank in Hartford, Conn., kicking off a very successful 32-year career in banking. Barbara met Laurent Dion Gagnon and fell deeply in love, and the couple wed Sept. 25, 1953. They had two children, Stephen Gagnon and Mark Gagnon, and eventually resided in Stamford, Conn.
Following the passing of her first husband in 1986, Barbara met Thomas Kostek in 1989, and they wed Feb. 24, 1993. She always mentioned how fortunate she was to have been blessed with two loving families in her lifetime. Upon retiring in 1993, Barbara and Tom left New England and settled in Morehead City, where she developed many close friendships and special relationships. Barbara and Tom spent many wonderful times together, socializing with friends, traveling the world and truly enjoyed retirement. Barbara was a very active member of First Presbyterian Church where she served as a deacon and on the finance committee.
She is survived by her two sons, Stephen Gagnon and Mark Gagnon; two grandsons, Dylan and Justin; her sister, Elizabeth Kearns; her second husband, Thomas Kostek; her stepson, Mark Kostek and wife Cindy; stepdaughter, Michele McMahon and husband Tim; six step-grandchildren; and seven great-step-grandchildren.
Barbara was predeceased by her first husband, Laurent Dion Gagnon; mother, Bernice Dow Alexander; and father, Raymond Alexander.
One of Barbara’s final wishes was that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be sent to First Presbyterian Church, 1604 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory. Online obituary and condolences may be accessed at www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
