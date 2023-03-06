Robert B. Cummings, 71, of Newport, NC, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 2, 2023. He was the son of H.B. and Charlotte Cummings.
The family will celebrate his life at a later date.
He is survived by his son, Martin (Marty) and wife, Melissa Cummings of Greensboro, NC and two granddaughters, Skylar, and Sydney Cummings of the home.
He is also survived by a brother, John Cummings and wife, Terrie of Kernersville, NC, three sisters, Phyllis Nixon and husband, Ken of Cedar Point, NC, Lorraine Christopher of New Bern, NC and Barbara Horlick of Newport, NC, eight nieces, Michelle Cardwell, Wendy Osterhus, Carrie Ulery, Stacy Tripp, Elizabeth Darnell, Tammy Bowman, Amy Bowman, and Jessica Clark, and two nephews, Stephen Horlick, and Billy Clark.
He was a long-haul truck driver for most of his life and loved his work. He was a kid at heart and a kind and gentle man who loved his family and friends as well as the outdoors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice House of Newport, NC. He will be greatly missed and loved by all who knew him.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
