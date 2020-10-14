Aaron Irvin Ford Wright Jr., 65, of Havelock, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
The family will honor his life with a service at a later date.
He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp for nine years with the rank of sergeant
He is survived by his daughters, Ruth Anne Scruggs of Newport and Elizabeth Faye Bennett of Fayetteville; sons, Aaron Wright of Havelock and Earl Wright of St. Mary’s, Ohio; sisters, Debbie Colon of Fayetteville and Robin Blair of New Jersey; brothers, Albert Blair and Wesley Wright, both of New Jersey, and Donald Blair Jr. of Cleveland, Ohio; 29 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Althea Alberta Hood Wright; and sister, Gail Blair.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.