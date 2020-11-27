Jason Taitague, 43, of Newport, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His memorial service was Wednesday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Thomas Davis.
Jason was born Aug. 25, 1977, in San Diego, Calif., to Rudy and Rosalind Taitague. He was a hard-working man who kept busy with his work at Auto Bright as a lube technician and as a cashier at Jim Dandy. Jason had a wonderful sense of humor and loved using his whit to make people laugh. He was an amazing man that many would describe as a “wholesome, overall good person,” and he was always willing and ready to help anyone in need. He enjoyed fishing and being near the water. More than anything, Jason cherished the time he spent with his family, especially his children.
He is survived by his daughters, Arianna Taitague of Newport and Leiloni Taitague of Havelock; son, Nathaniel Taitague of Hubert; parents, Rudy and Rosalind of Newport; sister, Arlene Lewis and husband Kristoff of Raleigh; brother, Rudy John Taitague and significant other Trista Polk, son Gavin Polk and daughter, Brieanne Taitague; nieces and nephews, Celeste Taitague, Yasmen Simmons, Kaila Nascimento and Shavier Nascimento; Tabitha, mother of Arianna and Nathaniel; and Shannon, mother of Leiloni.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
