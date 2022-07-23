MICHAEL "MIKE" TEMPLE, Harlowe
Michael "Mike" Temple, 56, of Harlowe, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements and full obituary to be announced. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
NANCY GILLIKIN WILLIS, Harkers Island
Nancy Gillikin Willis, 77, of Harkers Island, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 25th, at Refuge Fellowship Church, officiated by Rev. Manley Rose Jr. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Sunday, July 24th, at Refuge Fellowship Church..
