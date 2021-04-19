Elizabeth L. Thomas 72, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at her home.
Her memorial service will be held at a later.
Elizabeth was the past president of Pine Knoll Shores Women’s Club. She enjoyed her family, grandchildren, knitting and reading.
She is survived by her husband, Theodore Thomas of the home; sons, Stephen Thomas and wife Christina and Eric Thomas, all of Cary; sister, Nancy Frazier and husband Michael of Rhode Island; brothers, Frank LaPosta and partner Nancy Farnam and James “Jimmy” and wife Joanne, all of Troy; and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Elizabeth LaPosta.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Elizabeth may be made to Pine Knoll Shores Women’s Club.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
