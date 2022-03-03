Kristopher Lewis, Beaufort
Kristopher N. Lewis, 52, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday March 1,2022. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
THOMAS "TJ" JOHN FERNANDEZ JR., Morehead City
Thomas "TJ" John Fernandez Jr., 46, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. His memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home.
DWAYNE SALTER, Salter Path
Dwayne Salter, 65, of Salter Path, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. His funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, March 6th, at Salter Path United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Donald Thomas. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, March 5th, at Salter Path United Methodist Church.
VEDA MAE STYRON, Cedar Island
Veda Mae Styron, 85, of Cedar Island, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 3, 2022, at her home. Arrangements to be announced. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.