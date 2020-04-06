Michael “Mike” D. Cathey, 66, of Newport, formerly of Charlotte, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his home.
Mike was born March 18, 1954, in Charlotte to the late Curtis and Louise Cathey. He honorably served in the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his son, Shaun Cathey and wife; and grandchildren, all of Newport.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Cathey; parents, Curtis and Louise Cathey; and daughter, Kellie Cathey.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.