Rosemary Harriet Wabrowski Norris, 82, of Carteret County, died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
There will be no service.
Rosemary was born Oct. 8, 1938, in Londonderry, N.H., to John Jacobs and Beatrice Hill Jacobs.
Rosemary worked many years at the Elliot Hospital in Manchester. She also worked at a preschool in Allenstown, N.H.
Rosemary is survived by her daughter-in-law; and two grandsons, James and Werek Wabrowski.
She was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Wabrowski; and a daughter, Lisa Wabrowski Moore.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
