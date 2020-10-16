Naomi Gurkin Lilley, 99, of Swansboro, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Vidant Edgecombe. She has family in Carteret County.
Her funeral service is at 2 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro with minister Craig Hearne officiating. Burial will follow at Ward Cemetery in Swansboro.
She was born Dec. 17, 1920, in Beaufort County, a daughter to the late John Taylor and Katie Hassel Gurkin.
Naomi was a full of compassion and loved her Lord and savior Jesus Christ. She loved her family dearly and always enjoyed time spent with them. Her home was always open to everyone, especially her church and military families. Earlier in life, she worked in the Onslow County School System as a cafeteria worker at Swansboro High School.
She is survived by daughter, Judy Bennett and husband Bob of Grassy Creek; daughters-in-law, Margaret Lilley of Williamston and Joan Lilley of Cape Carteret; grandchildren, Norman Lilley and wife Teresa of Greenville, Michael Kirkman and wife Mary of Hubert, Ben DeRosia and wife Crystal and Nathan DeRosia and wife Eunjee, all of South Carolina, Angie Morgan and husband Drew of Cary, Neal DeRosia and wife Lynn and Christy Brownley and husband Matt, all of Cape Carteret, Robin DeRosia of Alabama, Richard Bennett and wife Clara of Gloucester, Va., Marsha Westbrook of Jamestown, Va., and Mark Madden and wife Telia of Falls Church, Va.; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles A. Lilley; sons, Charles Norman Lilley and Carl “Dobby” Lilley; brother, John Taylor Gurkin; and a sister, Florence Fulford.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org or to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
