Phyllis Ann Beaver Davis, 72, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
A service to remember her life was Saturday at Maplewood Cemetery in Mount Olive, officiated by the Rev. Terry McInnis.
Born March 31, 1948, she graduated from East Carolina University. She worked all her life as an office manager in real estate, a federal workers union, Coca-Cola, an engineering firm and her husband's medical practice for the last 25 years. She was an avid antique collector and dealer and maintained her own business for many years.
Known as a generous and caring person to family and strangers, she was frequent in giving anonymously to those in need. She was a blessing to all who knew her and will greatly be missed.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Alonzo James Davis IV of Mount Olive; her sister, Vickie Braswell; her brother, Ray Carson Beaver; her children, John Frick, PJ Hall, Amanda Davis, Alonzo James V and Adrian Skibinski; nine grandchildren, Loni Elizabeth, Bradley, Brianna, Michael, Ayden, Alex, Logan, Thomas and Tucker; and one great-granddaughter, Lily.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Loretta Whitley, Jackie Wilhelm and Margaret Rhoades; and a brother, Ronald Beaver.
She was able to fulfill her last wish by donating her body to science for research.
Arrangements are by Tyndall Funeral Home of Mount Olive.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.