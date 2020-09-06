Shirley Ann Mitchell Davis, 77, of Davis, crossed into her heavenly home in the early morning of Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at her home.
Her funeral service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Davis Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Jimmy Mercer and the Rev. Jonathan Griffin. Interment will follow at Oscar Davis Memorial Cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Shirley was born Aug. 7, 1943, in Kinston and was a graduate of Swansboro High School. At a young age, she found the love of her life and married Mack Lane on Aug. 11, 1961. They then made their home in Davis Shore, having two daughters. She became a beautician and then would work for JM Davis industries for more than 30 years.
After Mack’s sudden passing, Shirley found love again with Jack Dunaway. That’s where Shirley began her love for Core Banks. They spent many hours over to the banks staying in the camper, riding four-wheelers and fishing.
Shirley loved to travel and would have her bags packed and ready for the next adventure. Her travels would take her all around the country.
She would never turn down a pot of onions with some dumplings or steamed crab legs and a cold Pepsi.
Shirley also loved spending time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren. They were her pride and joy.
Life threw many battles in Shirley’s life, but she’d always beat the odds and came out a stronger woman. The one battle she fought hard to fight was cancer. In the end, cancer won, but Shirley is the ultimate winner, walking along the streets of gold with our Lord.
Shirley is survived by her two daughters, Annette Goodwin and husband George Lonnie and Tammy Davis and husband Bobby; sister, Frances Waters and husband Ronald; her favorite granddaughter, Loni Marie Doshier and husband Brandon; grandsons, Corey Goodwin and wife Amanda and Jonathan Davis and girlfriend Miranda Goodwin; great-grandchildren, Mack Doshier, Lindsay Sassano, Easton Goodwin, Benjamin Goodwin, Charlotte Goodwin, Aubrey Davis and Grayden Davis; special niece, Brenda Willis; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Shirley was proceed in death by her husband, Mack Lane Davis; significant other, Jack Dunaway; mother, Lillian Barbour; father, Rudolph Mitchell; stepfather, Talbert Barbour; brothers, Thomas Mitchell, Sam Mitchell and Jimmy Mitchell; sisters-in-law, Colleen Harvey and Rosa Mae Davis; brother-in-law, Duane Harvey; niece, Theresa Faircloth; and nephew, Randy Waters.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Davis Free Will Baptist Church. The same safety guidelines will apply.
Flowers are welcome, or memorials can be sent to Davis Free Will Baptist Church, 279 Community Road, Davis, NC 28524, or to Pilgrims Rest Free Will Baptist Church, c/o Ellen Goodwin, 2431 Cedar Island Road, Cedar Island NC 28520.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundebfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
