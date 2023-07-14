Lula Mae Mason Golden, 80, of Stacy, North Carolina, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Carteret Health Care
Her funeral service was held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 15th, at Stacy Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Ernest Laxton. Interment followed at the Stacy Community Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, July 14th at Stacy Free Will Baptist Church. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Lula was born on November 10, 1942, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late Herbert Sterling Mason and Zelma Mason. She was actively involved in her church, Stacy Free Will Baptist. Her involvement in the ladies’ auxiliary included various activities and programs to support the church and its members. She had a passion for singing and contributed her musical talents to the church's worship services in the choir. Lula was a faithful Sunday school teacher, who took an active role in nurturing the spiritual growth of children and imparting religious education to them. Lula's dedication reflected her unwavering commitment to her faith and community.
Lula’s family considered her to be the best mother a child could hope for. That special honor reflects her dedication to her children's well-being and her nurturing spirit which continued over the years as she helped to raise her grandchildren. Lula’s ongoing involvement in the lives of her family and her willingness to provide support and guidance spanned across the generations. From her special home-cooked meals to her daily encouragement, whatever she did, she made sure it was filled with love. Known as wife, mother, nana and nannie, she will be missed beyond measure by her family whom she treasured dearly.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her loving daughters, Sherry Rae Golden Stott and husband Kevin, of Stacy, Amanda Kaye Golden Conway and husband Bryan, of Beaufort; son, Randy Dallas Golden and wife Diana, of Havelock; brother, Jerry Garland Mason and wife Diane, of Clinton; brother-in-law, Carroll Mills, of Frostproof, FL; grandchildren, Benjamin Stott (Bri), Samuel Stott (Maleah), Katlyn Golden (Moe), James Golden, Jessica Conway, Charles Conway; great-grandchildren, Aiden Stott, Bentley Stott, Micheal James “MJ” Bowman, Nevaeh Bowman, Kattaleya Bowman, and Lucas Bowman; nieces, nephews and their families, Donna and her daughter Kendra, Gary and wife Jamie and their children Erin (Michael) and Ryan (Victoria), Lisa and husband Mark and their daughter Jessica, Debbie and daughter Shannon, and Joshua; and her furry friend, her dog, Chloe.
Lula joined in Glory those that preceded her in death, including her parents; her beloved husband of 54 years who passed away in 2016, Dallas Dation Golden; sister, Jenelda Rochelle Garner Mills; brother, Larry James “Buster” Garner, along with his wife Rhonda.
Flowers welcome, or memorial contributions may be made to Stacy Free Will Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1247, Stacy, NC 28581.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
