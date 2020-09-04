Colon Christopher Pake, 74, of Washington, formerly of Beaufort, passed peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Ridgewood Manor in Washington.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11 at Old Ford Church of Christ Family Life Center.
Chris was born in 1946 to proud parents. He fondly told stories of helping on the farm and growing up in Beaufort. His favorite recollections were of his basketball days as a Sea Dog for Beaufort High School, and he was very proud of their winning streak of 91 games from 1959-61, including three state championships. He followed his sister to WVMA radio station and enjoyed his days as a DJ.
As a father, they broke the mold with Chris Pake. Patient and loving, he guided his family with a gentle, yet firm, hand and heart. He was so proud of his kids and the adults they are today. "Big Chris" and his sense of humor could always keep them laughing. Chris and Lucy helped raise many more children than their four kids.
One would be remiss to talk about Chris without talking about his loving wife and sweetheart, Lucy. The two were like peas in a pod, and you rarely saw one without the other. They tackled life together - pursuing careers in education and raising a big family, hand in hand. They lived and loved with joy - and you could always find them on a beach, on the river or in the pool. Lucy left the family Oct. 10, 2019, and Chris grieved with all of them. He lived with her loving memory and wanted to be here as a brother, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed, but the family smiles knowing he and Lucy are shagging to their favorite song, "Magic in the Moonlight." They have had a "sweet hello" with our "bitter goodbye."
He will be missed by his loving sister, Sandra Everette and her husband Jimmy of Beaufort; a cousin, Evielu Russell of Beaufort; and his children, who loved him dearly, Leighann and her husband Anthony of Roanoke Rapids, Daryn and her husband Tim of New Bern and Scott and his wife Emily and Spencer and his wife Shannon, all of Washington. He was a proud grandfather to Savannah, Tristan, Meghan, Cayden, Trey, Elli, Morgan, Henley, Anna Brey and Hayley.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Rogers McClenithan; his father, Colon Walker Pake; and a special father, William "Mac" McClenithan.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Humane Society of Beaufort County at 252-946-1591 or the Beaufort County Animal Shelter at 252-946-4517.
Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Director Licensee of Washington is serving the Pake family.
