Michael “Mike” Edward Whitley, 57, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Duke University Hospital.
A celebration of his life will be held at Cape Lookout at a later date.
Mike was born in Kinston, North Carolina, on October 6, 1964, to the late Edward Whitley and Lucy Thomas Whitley. He lived in various places in the Southeast, but always gravitated back to Atlantic Beach, NC. Mike’s passions were his son, Walker, his wife Dina, fishing, being on the water and sitting on the porch with friends to catch up.
He is survived by his wife, Dina Trimboli Whitley of the home; son, Walker Alexander Trimboli Whitley and his girlfriend Victoria Conley, both of New Orleans, LA; sisters, Carol Whitley Manooch of Morehead City, Jean Whitley Roberts of Spokane, WA, Ella Whitley Rodgman of Raleigh; brother-in-law, Sammie Turner of Morehead City; in-laws, Paul and Betty Trimboli of Kinston; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
His crew includes Barry Piner of Raleigh, Jason Johnson of Raleigh, Johnny Hudson of Atlantic Beach, Sam Cushing of Atlantic Beach, and countless others.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
